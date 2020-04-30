My Hero Academia Fans Are Real Nervous About Present Mic

My Hero Academia hasn't been pulling any punches with the latest story arc of the manga as the professional heroes and villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front go to war, with many fans believing that Present Mic's time in the land of the living in the franchise might be numbered! With Mic delivering a big blow to the villains of Garaki and Shigaraki, many readers are thinking that this is the beginning of the end for the loudest member of UA Academy's faculty. Present Mic has long been a hilarious character in the roster of the series, though we can certainly understand where fans are coming from with their predictions!

In the latest story arc, Present Mic joined the professional heroes with Eraserhead at his side after they discovered that one of the High End Nomu was in fact their former friend, Oboro. With both heroes seeking revenge against the villains for desecrating their friend's memory, they have let loose with their powers against the Paranormal Liberation Front!