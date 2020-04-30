My Hero Academia Fans Are Real Nervous About Present Mic
My Hero Academia hasn't been pulling any punches with the latest story arc of the manga as the professional heroes and villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front go to war, with many fans believing that Present Mic's time in the land of the living in the franchise might be numbered! With Mic delivering a big blow to the villains of Garaki and Shigaraki, many readers are thinking that this is the beginning of the end for the loudest member of UA Academy's faculty. Present Mic has long been a hilarious character in the roster of the series, though we can certainly understand where fans are coming from with their predictions!
In the latest story arc, Present Mic joined the professional heroes with Eraserhead at his side after they discovered that one of the High End Nomu was in fact their former friend, Oboro. With both heroes seeking revenge against the villains for desecrating their friend's memory, they have let loose with their powers against the Paranormal Liberation Front!
Foreboding
Aizawa & Present Mic pretty much holding the death flags here, especially being so close to Shigaraki right now...— Chaizu // 🥦🤜🤛🍵 (@Chaizu2) April 13, 2020
But I do want Aizawa to live because I want him to know about OFA too if AM really gonna die soon. It'll be nice if Deku has other teacher that support him🥺 pic.twitter.com/gOp7f14WXX
Either Eraserhead Or Mic
Eraser and Present Mic have huuuuuuge death flags looming over there heads. Hahaha— Anton Reyes ͡° ͜ʖ ͡° アントン (@antonreyez) April 26, 2020
Fans Are Prepping Themselves
🌺 BNHA SPOILERS 🌺
Preparing myself for Present MIC's death.— ♀🐗🦋Ɱʋɠҽղ Zᥱᥒƙɩᥴᖾɩ Hᥲ⳽ᥱɠᥲωᥲ'⳽ ᥴoᥴƙωɩƒᥱ💕ドロヘドロ⚾ (@MugenS_E_E_SP3) April 10, 2020
