My Hero Academia Spoiler-Filled Preview Images Reveal Big Deku Upgrade

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season will be rounding out the climactic final battle of the Shie Hassaikai arc as Izuku Midoriya prepares to make his final stand against Overhaul, but as the previous episode teased, it’s not going to be easy as Overhaul continues to reveal strange new abilities and strengths the more he gets desperate. But as Izuku Midoriya pushed himself to 20 percent of One For All in order to keep up with the villain, this wasn’t enough either as Overhaul was still faster and stronger. But this is set to change as the next episode will be giving him a big upgrade.

The final battle between Deku and Overhaul is one of the many scenes fans of the original manga have been wanting to see animated ever since the fourth season was officially confirmed because it sees a new kind of Izuku Midoriya as the young hero fights harder to not only save Eri, but to fight against the doomed future predicted by Sir Nighteye. Beware of some massive spoiler-filled looks at this fight below:

As shared by the official Twitter account for PASH! Magazine, these preview images for My Hero Academia Episode 76 show off an Izuku Midoriya who has reached the limits of One For All’s power. The mechanics of this should be left a mystery until the episode premieres and reveals it in full, but as the young Deku carries Eri on his back he has reached a greater milestone than 20 percent of his full One For All power.

In fact, as teased by these images and the title for the next episode, “Infinite 100%,” Izuku Midoriya will be reaching 100 percent of One For All’s power. While he’s tapped into this kind of power before such as the fight with Muscular in Season 3, it’s been incredibly dangerous for his body and didn’t look anything like his fierce new look in these images. So things are much different this time around, and Eri plays a key role in this.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.