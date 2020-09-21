My Hero Academia Teases the Coming Reveal of One For All

✖

My Hero Academia's entire core is built on the secret of One For All that All Might and Izuku Midoriya shared, but the newest chapter of the series is teasing that the secret might not stay that way for long as the reveal of One For All is impending. As Deku increases in his grow of power, this also means that his body gets better adjusted to using 100 percent of One For All as well. One of the benefits of this on top of it all is the fact that Deku will soon be unlocking more quirk abilities.

As the fight against Tomura Shigaraki continues in the newest chapter of the series, Deku has unlocked the use of yet another quirk inside of One For All with Nana Shimura's float ability on top of the strength boost and Blackwhip quirk that he already has. As it's soon revealed, it's a growing concern that All Might has as the secret of One For All will be harder to keep hidden.

Chapter 284 of the series sees Bakugo watch Deku's struggle, and he begins to think about a conversation he has with All Might. As Deku and All Might recruit more of the Class 1-A students to help with his training, Bakugo worries that the secret is going to be harder to keep the more Deku begins to unlock more quirks.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Blackwhip was already enough of a stretch to keep hidden, but now Deku will be able to fly around as well. Bakugo's worried that these different quirks will be harder to hide, and he's honestly right about the situation. Seeing Deku evolve in this way is sure to open up all sorts of questions, and that's going to complicate things further once the heroes actually break the events of the Shigaraki fight down.

Endeavor heard about One For All in the midst of battle, so he's surely going to prod into this further. He knows Deku is a point of interest for Shigaraki, so it won't be long before someone pieces this together and Deku and All Might's secret is out to the world. That's not even taking into account the fact that Shigaraki might just spill the beans too.

