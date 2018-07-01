‘My Hero Academia’ Makes A Surprise Cameo in ‘Steven Universe’

Cartoon Network’s current line-up of cartoons is one of the most imaginative group on the network, and a lot of it is due to the creators and staff involved also being fans of anime.

This naturally extends to the KaBOOM! Studios’ Steven Universe line of comic books, with one of them hiding a hilarious cameo from My Hero Academia‘s All Might.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First spotted by Tumblruser dianarox22, Issue 8 of Steven Universe features a bite-sized cameo of All Might’s quirkless form in the middle of the haunted corn maze. This is definitely a great shout out to the popular My Hero Academia, and it’s not like they couldn’t exist in the same universe since both series have characters with strange powers.

Steven Universe 8 was published by KaBOOM! in September last year, and was written by Melanie Gillman, illustrated by Katy Farina, and had special covers provided by Missy Pena, Paulina Ganucheau, and Sara Talmadge. This issue follows Peridot and Lapis turning the corn fields in front of their barn into a corn maze. When Steven and Crystal Gems go and try to solve the mystery of the maze, they find out there’s much more danger than they first suspected.

Steven Universe, in its fifth season, is scheduled to return for more episodes on Cartoon Network this summer. For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.