My Hero Academia Gives Terrifying All For One Update

My Hero Academia‘s third season featured a major shift that the anime is still working its way through now in the latest season. The fight between All Might and All For One was a monumental one for many reasons, but the biggest is that it forced a new status quo for the various heroes and villains of the franchise. But while All For One has been sitting in the super prison of Tartarus, his air of superiority continues to make it seem like this is all part of some extended long in the works plan.

The latest episode of the series brought the Wild, Wild Pussycats back to the anime and they gave an update on all that has happened in the few months since the events of the third season. Not only that, Episode 87 of the series also provided a terrifying update on All For One that revealed that he might have something in the works still.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pussycats reveal to Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A that they’re restarting their hero agency now that Ragdoll has recovered. Unfortunately, she does not have her quirk anymore so she’ll be working in the office to support the others. But they also reveal that the police still have not been able to pin down how many or what kind of quirks All For One has.

The only way they have been able to keep him contained in Tartarus is by not letting him out of his restraints at all. This is why he’s being rather coy about things as a flash to Tartarus reveals he’s still in the same bindings we saw him in when All Might went to talk to him last, and teases that he’d “love” to return Ragdoll’s quirk but would need to be able to activate his.

With a smile that teases that he’s merely biding his time until he’s freed from his restraints (or might even have a quirk that allows him to do so anytime he wants), All For One is sitting in Tartarus until it’s time to bring him back into the anime in full. But what do you think?

Do you think All For One is planning something huge? Did he willingly go to Tartarus for the sake of this plan? If he does break himself out, when will he pull that trigger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!