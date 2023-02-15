My Hero Academia Promo Sparks Ire Over Its Treatment of Trans Characters

It seems like My Hero Academia has put itself in hot water. While season six carries on with its Dark Hero arc, all eyes are on the manga ahead of its return this weekend. To celebrate a new volume's release, the manga hyped fans for its return with a new promo highlighting its heroines. But shortly after the PV launched, netizens were quick to criticize its handling of My Hero Academia's transgender characters.

Of course, that means we are talking about Magne and Tiger. The recent PV is all about the women of My Hero Academia, but it did not include Magne who is a transgender woman. Instead, the promo added insult to injury by highlighting Tiger who identifies as a transgender man.

My Hero Academia Special 'GIRLS' PV to commemorate the release of Volume 37 and Valentine's. pic.twitter.com/8duAosMV8z — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 14, 2023

As you can imagine, fans were not happy about the swap given how clear My Hero Academia has been about the pair's gender identities. Whether in series or through special commentary, Magne and the League of Villains made it clear they identify as a woman. As for Tiger, their gender identity was never laid out explicitly in the manga, but creator Kohei Horikoshi confirmed the hero's transition in a volume extra years ago. Tiger may have been born female biologically, but the pro hero is a man through and through.

As such, My Hero Academia fans are questioning why those identities weren't honored in this new PV. The situation could be due to glaring oversight, but no explanation can excuse the disrespect done to these characters. And if My Hero Academia wants to make things right by its queer characters justice, it will revise its promo ASAP.

