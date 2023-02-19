Creed III Draws Inspiration From My Hero Academia and Other Anime

It's almost time for Michael B. Jordan to enter the ring once more! Later this year, The Hollywood star will return to theaters in Creed III, and the sequel has fans buzzing already. The flick is promising bigger boxing matches than ever, and according to Jordan, Creed took inspiration from major anime series like My Hero Academia behind the scenes.

The update comes from Jordan himself as the actor spoke with IGN during the site's FanFest event. It was there the actor admitted Creed III is going to be a beast, and it references a ton of anime.

In particular, Jordan listed shonen hits like My Hero Academia, Naruto, Hajime no Ippo, and Megalo Box. All of these series feature passionate protagonists who throw mean punches, and the latter two are specifically about boxing. However, there is one anime that inspired others above the rest, and Jordan says it was Dragon Ball.

"There's a punch in me and Damien's fight where there's a Dragon Ball Z punch, the actor shared. So if you have missed Goku's martial arts heyday, don't sweat it. Creed III is going to bring it back to life, so anime fans won't want to miss out on the sequel.

Currently, Creed III is slated to debut on March 3rd in the United States. The movie will follow the events of Creed II a la 2018 as Donnie finally finds himself thriving at home and in the ring. However, that all changes when a former friend and boxing prodigy Dame is released from prison. The two boxers are thrust together once again in the ring with bad blood between them, and it falls to Donnie to defeat a haunting reminder of his past.

Will you be checking out Creed III when it hits theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.