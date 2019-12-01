My Hero Academia Teases Crawler’s Post-Hero Plans

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been a huge hit with fans of the main series as the spin-off has shown a different side of the hero world several years before the events of the main series. Due to the seedier nature of his neighborhood with a lack of pro heroes in the area, Koichi was eventually forced to take matters into his own hands as the friendly neighborhood hero, The Crawler. But now that he’s gotten older, he’s thinking about his life beyond his vigilante hero work and is even preparing to retire soon.

Chapter 66 of the series cements this even further as the series enters its final arc, and put a timeline to The Crawler’s final season. But what is Koichi Haimawari planning to do when his hero work is over? It’s nothing too grand as he prepares to happily enter the workforce and move on with the next phase of his life.

The chapter sees Koichi attending an interview for a potential position as he’s beginning to look for future careers now that he’s officially entering his senior year of college. Although it’s a cleaning job full of hard labor, one that the boss seems to think Koichi isn’t suited for as a “fancy” college graduate, it’s perfect for Koichi. He notes that he sometimes picks up litter for fun, and this is true as it ties into how his work as The Crawler began.

When asked about the most valuable thing he gained during his time as a student, Koichi notes that he appreciates the experience and friends that came along thanks to his work as a vigilante hero (though he masks it as “volunteering”). As he recalls the interview to Pop later, Koichi’s hit a new level of contentment thanks to his hero work.

He’s managed to live out his childhood dream of becoming a hero, and people in the neighborhood are beginning to recognize and appreciate that work. All the while he’s managed not to get caught by the police, and he’s just thankful for the time he’s had and ready to officially move on into adulthood. So it seems like Koichi has no greater desire for pro hero work, and is truly gone beyond this phase in his life. But as the final arc of the series draws to a close, he just might be challenged on that front.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”