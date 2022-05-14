My Hero Academia Fans Bid Farewell to Vigilantes
On May 28th of this month, fans of My Hero Academia are set to bid farewell to the spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, with the Shonen series announcing that Chapter 126 would be the last entry for the adventures of Crawler, Knuckleduster, Pop Step, and other characters that operated outside of the law within the world of UA Academy. Taking the opportunity to honor these characters that were most definitely not a part of Class 1-A, fans are bidding farewell to the manga series from creators Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court which first began in 2016.
The latest installment of Vigilantes, Chapter 125, certainly set the stage for the grand finale for these young crime fighters, with Pop Step and Crawler most specifically being shown as to where they are headed into the future. While My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has yet to receive an anime adaptation, we wouldn't be surprised if Crawler and his friends are able to appear on the small, or big, screen in the future before the main story comes to a close. The series might have focused on these main vigilantes, but it also took the opportunity to dive into the past of some of the bigger characters of the main series such as Eraserhead, Present Mic, All Might, Mirko, and more.
What do you think of Vigilantes coming to an end? Do you want to see Crawler and friends given their own anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
What a Ride
prevnext
What an amazing ride has been My Hero Academia Vigilantes. Final chapter in 2 weeks. Hopefully anime announcement surprise too pic.twitter.com/G5ZX0zDPwV— Shonen Salto (@ShonenSalto) May 13, 2022
An Amazing Prequel
prevnext
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes— Tribe_Freecs (@Tribe_Freecs) May 13, 2022
This manga really became its own! At some points I would argue even better than the main story. This is an amazing prequel and I hope that these amazing characters eventually make into the main story!!! #MHA #Vigilantes pic.twitter.com/5a4NxDCGQW
:(
prevnext
ch.126 releasing May 27th will be the last chapter for #MyHeroAcademia Vigilantes :( this was such a fun series. i loved seeing some characters we don’t see as often in the main series & learning some peoples origins pic.twitter.com/YfFPaImE8v— ant (@myantacademia) May 13, 2022
Enjoyed Every Second
prevnext
"Final chapter coming May 27th" My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was a phenomenal series and enjoyed every second of it— Tonia (@toniawasnothere) May 13, 2022
So Sad
prevnext
My Hero Academia as a series is really coming to an end, and seeing Vigilantes go is just so sad, its one of the best spin-offs to a show I couldve asked for. You made a incredible series Furuhashi, and I hope youre proud of the work you created. https://t.co/T7khhlEH4Y— (HuntSD) l (Cole Sudduth) (@HuntSD1) May 13, 2022
Go Read It
prevnext
GO 👏 READ 👏 VIGILANTES 👏
It is on par with the main series, and even surpasses it in a few areas (imo)
And the final chapter is in 2 weeks! #MyHeroAcademia #Koichi pic.twitter.com/OkoIACwOyw— MightyGazelle (@MightyGazelle1) May 13, 2022
Not Ready
prevnext
Vigilantes is officially ending May 27th😭. I'm not ready😭😭.#MyHeroAcademia #MyHeroVigilantes #Vigilantes #BNHA pic.twitter.com/yxo8tJhSKo— GoldenBoy🌠 (@AvatarSlim) May 14, 2022
Might Win Over Non-MHA Fans
prev
My Hero Academia Vigilantes is ending soon so now’s probably the best time to check it out. If you like MHA it’s worth checking out for cool world expansions with new characters. And even if you’re not too hot on MHA, it has a much different focus you may be interested in. https://t.co/C9CNXOe0qq— Stefan Bonomo (@gamesEnlisted) May 13, 2022