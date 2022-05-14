My Hero Academia Fans Bid Farewell to Vigilantes

On May 28th of this month, fans of My Hero Academia are set to bid farewell to the spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, with the Shonen series announcing that Chapter 126 would be the last entry for the adventures of Crawler, Knuckleduster, Pop Step, and other characters that operated outside of the law within the world of UA Academy. Taking the opportunity to honor these characters that were most definitely not a part of Class 1-A, fans are bidding farewell to the manga series from creators Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court which first began in 2016.

The latest installment of Vigilantes, Chapter 125, certainly set the stage for the grand finale for these young crime fighters, with Pop Step and Crawler most specifically being shown as to where they are headed into the future. While My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has yet to receive an anime adaptation, we wouldn't be surprised if Crawler and his friends are able to appear on the small, or big, screen in the future before the main story comes to a close. The series might have focused on these main vigilantes, but it also took the opportunity to dive into the past of some of the bigger characters of the main series such as Eraserhead, Present Mic, All Might, Mirko, and more.

