My Hero Academia Creator Reveals One Pro's Connection to Dragon Ball

My Hero Academia is set to return this fall with its sixth season, translating the bloody battle of the War Arc, and while we're bound to see some major casualties as a result of this epic tussle between UA Academy and the forces of the Paranormal Liberation Front, there is one hero who most likely won't be making an appearance. Star and Stripe was recently introduced in My Hero Academia's manga, and creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed how this powerful, top-tier crime fighter was originally created as a result of the Dragon Ball series.

Star And Stripe's Quirk was definitely one of the most interesting, and most powerful, abilities that we have seen to date in the Shonen franchise from creator Kohei Horikoshi, with the American professional hero sporting a look that clearly got its influence from All Might. Cathleen Bate, the hero Star And Stripe, had a power known as "New Order" which allowed her to make "rules" that would apply to herself and anything that she touched. Granting herself super strength as one of her permanent rules, she could then make up rules on the fly, which unfortunately wasn't enough to ultimately save her life while fighting against Shigaraki.

In the latest volume of My Hero Academia's manga, a number of different sketches were shown from Horikoshi, one of which were initial designs for the top American hero. Apparently, Star and Stripe was specifically created so that the mangaka could create a battle on the same scale as the Dragon Ball series, and with Bate managing to create a giant cloud version of herself to smack down Shigaraki.

As mentioned earlier, Star And Stripe might not make an appearance in season six, with the War Arc taking a considerable chunk of territory within the manga and most likely filling up all the episodes of the upcoming season. However, considering the titanic battle that Shigaraki and Cathleen Bate had, it will be something to see whenever it hits the adaptation from Studio Bones.

What do you think of Star And Stripe's ties to Dragon Ball? Do you think we'll ever see an official crossover between these two massive Shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen.

Via Atsushi101x