My Hero Academia Artist Revives Prequel Series in New Sketch

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ended its run last Summer, but the artist behind the spin-off has brought back its lead hero with a new sketch honoring the prequel series! The spin-off series set a few years before the events of the main series focused on Koichi Haimawari, a local hero who decides to help out more in his neighborhood when the actual pro heroes aren't bothering to keep it safe. From there it continues until Koichi (who goes by the vigilante name "The Crawler") takes on more and more dangerous villains right up to the series was brought to an end.

It's been quite a while since My Hero Academia: Vigilantes came to an end, and that means it's been quite a while since fans have gotten to see much of the Crawler in action. Thankfully, the vigilante hero has made a comeback with a cool new sketch from the artist behind the spin-off series, Betten Court. Celebrating the fact that more of the spin-off's chapters are now available to read online for free overseas, the artist shared a cool new Koichi sketch with fans on Twitter and you can check it out below:

How to Read My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' run is now complete, and you can catch up with the series' run with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The series is set a few years before the main events of Kohei Horikoshi's main manga franchise, but there are some major tie-ins to the main series that the spin-off helps to fill in the gaps for such as Shota Aizawa's past as a hero student. As for what to expect from the series, Viz Media teases the first volume as such:

"Koichi Haimawari couldn't make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they're doing, but they've got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…"

Are you hoping to check out My Hero Academia's spin-off series again someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!