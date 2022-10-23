My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Artist Highlights Mirko in New Sketch

My Hero Academia might have ended its long running Vigilantes series earlier this year, but the artist behind the prequel has shown the pro heroes Mirko and Ryukyu some major love by highlighting the duo in a new sketch shared with fans! The world of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia franchise is so large at this point that it's tough for even the creator to really tackle every intriguing aspect of it. Thankfully fans got a cool and different take on the hero world by showcasing what it was like with a prequel series taking place a few years before the events of the main series.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been steadily updating its roster of free chapters with Shueisha's Manga Plus app in Japan, and the latest chunk of new additions highlights the Sky Egg arc from the spin-off prequel. This was the fifth arc in the series' run that saw Koichi Haimawari taking on some surprising foes together with some major pro hero help, and although they don't play a major role in the arc itself, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes illustrator Betten Court shared a fun sketch of Mirko and Ryukyu to help celebrate! Check it out below:

What is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

Ending its run earlier this year with six years and 126 chapters under its belt, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was an official prequel series set five or so years before the events of the main series. It's not a prequel in the traditional sense, however, as it focuses on Koichi and a small group of other like minded citizens who decide to become vigilante heroes outside of the standard hero practices when their small town is ignored by the real pro heroes. With this we end up seeing a whole new side of the main series.

Not only did it reveal younger looks at heroes like Mirko, Midnight, and even All Might, but it most important revealed a huge arc of Shota Aizawa's past that played a crucial role in the main series. It was an arc the main series didn't have the time to explore, and that's just one of the main highlights of the spin-off series that was able to play around with the setting more than the main series could.

Did you enjoy My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' spin-off run? What other kinds of prequels or spin-offs would you want to see for the hero franchise next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!