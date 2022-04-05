My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Creepiest Nomu Yet

My Hero Academia has revealed one its scariest Nomu yet with the cliffhanger for the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off! The heated final battle between Koichi Haimawari’s Crawler and the explosive Number Six has reached its climax. While the two of them had pushed each other beyond their limits thanks to how much their respective abilities had evolved in their fight, the newest chapter of the series has shaken things up by bringing in the official pro heroes into the situation as now the fight has reached a grand new level. But as fans already know about Number Six, he’s far from giving up.

As teased by the previous entry, Endeavor and some of the key pro heroes have gotten into the fight to put a stop to Number Six as the Nomu villain has grown to such a volatile level of power that Koichi could no longer contain it on his own. But it’s also become clear that the fight is far from over as just as fans have seen from Number Six in the past, this Nomu is quickly evolving into new states and has reached a frightening and skeletal new form that is fueled purely by his rare over Koichi.

Previous chapters of the series have seen Number Six direct his anger at Koichi as he saw the young vigilante not only become beloved by all those around him for his hero work, but believes that it’s the life that he should have had. It’s gone as far as the experimental Nomu modeling his face after Koichi himself, but that grounded humanity is long gone through the heat of battle. After being defeated by All Might and Endeavor in Chapter 122 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, it was revealed that Number Six was able to escape total destruction.

Saving his brain and skull from being blasted away by Endeavor’s flames like the rest of its body, Number Six has now keeping itself alive by continuing to funnel electric energy through its remaining bones. It’s a scary final look for the villain, and it seems like the actual final confrontation with Koichi is now closer than ever and is likely going to be a lot more intimate than their explosive battle would suggest at first.

But what do you think? How have you been liking the fight between Koichi and Number Six so far? Just how do you think it's all going to come to an end?