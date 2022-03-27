My Hero Academia brought All Might back to the series for a major save in the newest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes! The spin-off series is now in the midst of the climax of its final battle as Koichi Haimawari’s Crawler has been pushed to the edge against the villainous Number Six. Part of what draws fans to this spin-off series is that it takes place years before the events of Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga, and that means we are getting to see more of the pro heroes in action during this final fight.

As Crawler and Number Six’s fight got bigger and more destructive, not only was Naruhata put in danger but the battle got into such a huge scale that the pro heroes have been called in. The previous chapter took this a step further and teased that Endeavor would be jumping into the fight next, and while this happens, the newest chapter of the series takes this a step further with an even bigger hero. As the fight gets to such a high level that it’s gotten out of control, the newest chapter saw All Might return to level the playing field.

Chapter 122 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes reveals that the chaos of Number Six’s evolution has spread so far that’s put a ton of people in danger. The explosive army that it released on the town have led to a lot of destruction, and thus all of the pro heroes have been occupied by either rescue or trying to fight the explosive enemies without setting them off. They’ve requested any backup they could get, and soon it’s revealed that All Might got the message. As Endeavor floats down to the scene, All Might zips right in front of him.

Quickly speeding through the town and punching into the air each and every one of the explosive monsters Number Six had unleashed. Endeavor follows it up by destroying all of them with his Prominence Burn, and the two of them quickly destroy all of Number Six monsters. It’s soon revealed that Number Six himself escaped the attack, so now it remains to be seen whether or not All Might is going to need to stick around for the final blow.

This isn't the first time All Might has played a role in the Vigilantes series, but it might be one of the last. Given that we won't get to see him in full power again it's a little bittersweet, but what do you think? What are you hoping to see in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes before it ends?