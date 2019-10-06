My Hero Academia Creator Hypes Vigilantes Spin-Off with New Sketch

My Hero Academia‘s big spin-off Vigilantes has been a pretty big focus for fans lately. It was already interesting from the start considering it takes place a few years before the events of the original series, and the latest arc of the spin-off has been taking it even further by exploring some unseen parts of Aizawa’s past. But that’s only one of the major players in the series as the spin-off has seen pro-hero favorites like Midnight throw herself into the action on occasion. Now My Hero Academia’s original creator, Kohei Horikoshi, has paid tribute to one such moment with a fun sketch.

Found in the Volume 6 release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which is now officially available in the United States, Horikoshi drew up a sketch highlighting Chapter 42 and 43 of the series which sees Koichi, Midnight, and Pop go undercover at a blind date to try and figure out the source of a drug going around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the sketch fans not only see Koichi, but Pop and Midnight in their blind date disguises as well. But looming overhead is the ominous Hina, who Horikoshi comments on, “That was disgusting when she was sucking on the barf-soaked towel, [series writer Hideyuki Furuhashi]!” This is in reference to Chapter 42 of the series, when Hina’s friend vomits and Koichi cleans it with a towel.

Jealously raging over how Koichi helped her friend, Hina obsessively begins breathing into the vomit soaked towel. It’s a pretty disturbing image that stood out for fans when they initially read the chapter, and it’s clear that Horikoshi was disturbed by it in very much the same way.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”