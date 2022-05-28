My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Finale Sets Up Koichi's Pro Hero Future

✖

My Hero Academia has officially ended its spin-off prequel manga series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, after a six year long run with Shueisha, and its final chapter has given fans a full look into what kind of pro hero future is coming ahead for Koichi Haimawari. The penultimate chapter of the long running spin-off series ended with the promise that Koichi had somehow gone on the path to becoming a proper pro hero after all of his thankless work as a vigilante in the Naruhata area. But with how criminal it technically was, and the damage his final battle caused, there were still some questions as to how it all worked out.

The penultimate chapter of the series had teased that Koichi had gone to work with Captain Celebrity's agency in New York City as a pro hero thanks to Makoto Tsukauchi's quick thinking, and the final chapter of the series confirmed this was the case. In fact, because of all of the debts and crimes still against him in Japan, his time in the United States of America has been technically forced on him. But he's facing it head on with the same kind of positivity fans of his have loved since the very beginning.

Chapter 126 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes serves as the final chapter for the long-running manga spin-off overall, and with it sees Koichi called upon (as the pro hero, the "Skycrawler") to quickly save a plane from crashing. It's revealed that the American people don't exactly have a favorable upon on him yet thanks to his past and some of his mistakes in the field, but Koichi's narration also confirms that in the year since Naruhata he has so much debt and potential lawsuits that he can really only operate outside of Japan.

He's still very much dealing with his poor public image, but on a much larger scale than he ever did in Japan. He's having trouble with the English speaking public and thus getting into all sorts of new scandals, but as the chapter comes to an end he gets a New York version of the All Might hoodie from the supportive public. So while he's still very misunderstood by the world at large, the series ends with Koichi being accepted by the people who matter the most. The everyday kind of people he set out to help in the first place.

What do you think? How do you feel about Koichi's future as a pro hero? How do you feel about his journey through the series as a whole? What did you think of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' final chapter overall?