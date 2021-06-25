My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Adds Bizarre New Character, Pino

The third film in the popular Shonen series, My Hero Academia, is set to land this summer, pitting the "Three Musketeers," of Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki against a brand new threat that is seeking to eliminate Quirks from the world, and it seems as if the upcoming movie is adding one of the strangest characters we've seen in the franchise to date. Recently announcing the inclusion of Pino, an avian sidekick to new character Roddy Soul, it will be interesting to see if this a talking bird or if someone's Quirk transformed them into a bird.

Pino will be voiced by Megumi Hayashibara, who definitely isn't new to the world of anime voice acting as she is known for her roles as Faye in Cowboy Bebop, Rei in the Neon Genesis Evangelion series, and Jessie in the Pokemon series to name a few of her countless roles. While details about the origin and abilities of Pino are few and far between at this point, Hayashibara went on record regarding the upcoming role that will add her to the roster of UA Academy:

"I started watching the series from season one and I've already found my favorite character, but they're all cute,"

Funimation shared the big reveal via their Official Twitter Account, as fans of Deku and his friends wait to hear when the third film of the series will hit North America, as the Japanese release date will arrive later this summer on August 6th:

NEWS: Megumi Hayashibara Joins My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Movie as Sidekick Pino 💥 Read on: https://t.co/BXtwO8yHtz pic.twitter.com/ptI3pMwxvk — Funimation (@Funimation) June 25, 2021

The previous two films of My Hero Academia, dubbed Two Heroes and Heroes Rising respectively, might not be referenced frequently in the main series, but they both definitely took place in the main canon of the series. With the last film giving Bakugo the power of One For All for a fleeting moment to battle the heir apparent of All For One in the villain Nine, it's clear that nearly anything can happen in these movies tied to the world of UA Academy.

What do you think of the newest character added to the cast of the World Heroes' Mission? What surprises do you think lie in wait for Class 1-A in this new film?