My Hero Academia: Memories Episode 3 First Look Revealed

My Hero Academia: Memories is a special set of recap episodes airing this month leading into Season 7's premiere later this Spring, and the anime has shared the first look at what to expect from its third episode! My Hero Academia Season 7 will be officially making its premiere next May, but has been leading up to the new episodes since the start of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Helping fans get a refresher on everything that has happened in the anime for the first six seasons, My Hero Academia has been releasing recap specials focusing on different perspectives and characters.

The first two episodes of My Hero Academia: Memories revealed that while the majority of these recaps include previous footage seen in the first six seasons, there are also some key new scenes setting up some major events going down in Season 7. With Season 7 of the anime nearing its premiere, it also means we're nearing the end of the recap specials. My Hero Academia: Memories Episode 3 will be shifting its focus to the villains next, and you can check out the promo for the episode in the video above and some preview images below.

How to Watch My Hero Academia: Memories Episode 3

My Hero Academia: Memories Episode 3 is titled "Heroes: Thoughts" and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll beginning on Saturday, April 20th. The recap special teases that we'll see how Ochaco Uraraka and Shoto Todoroki are preparing for their final fights against Himiko Toga and Dabi respectively. And if it's anything like the previous episodes, there will be some new stuff snuck into these recaps as well. These are two of the key final heroes vs. villains fights we'll get to see in My Hero Academia Season 7, which will be making its debut this May.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere on May 4th, and will be streaming on Crunchyroll alongside the debut of the new episodes in Japan. It has yet to be revealed how many episodes this new season will be, nor if these four recap episodes will count towards its overall total, but it is currently scheduled to run for two cours for the Spring and Summer 2024 anime schedules.

How are you liking the My Hero Academia: Memories recap episodes so far? Which final recaps are you hoping to see before Season 7 starts? You can reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!