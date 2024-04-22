My Hero Academia's Top Stars Really Want a Villain-Centric Movie

My Hero Academia is ready to tackle a busy year. A few weeks ago, the anime returned to television with a series of recap specials ahead of season seven. Of course, the manga is keeping readers hooked week after week with big updates, and for movie lovers, they've got their eyes set on the summer. In August, My Hero Academia will bring a new movie to life ,and it seems the anime's stars have another film idea in mind.

The confession comes from CUT Magazine as the publication put out its May issue in Japan this week. It was their fans heard from the lead actors in My Hero Academia about the show's comeback. It was there the cast talked about the next My Hero Academia movie, and the actor behind Shigaraki voiced his own pitch.

"I keep telling them to make Villain's Summer Vacation – The Movie that would play in theaters the same time... but it hasn't happened yet," Koki Uchiyama shared. "Or maybe it could be about the [movie] villain's brief vacation. I guess that wouldn't be very exciting."

Clearly, Uchiyama is ready for Shigaraki to get some love on the big screen, and you can hardly blame them. For the most part, all of the anime's theatrical pursuits have been focused on our usual heroes: Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and more. While the League of Villains have guested in the films, My Hero Academia has kept its main baddies out of theaters as a whole. Now, Uchiyama is throwing in his pitch for Shigaraki's gang, and you have to admit a villain movie would slap.

After all, Shigaraki is a powerhouse in his own right, and the League backing him is no exception. From Dabi to Toga and Spinner, All For One's protege has aligned himself with some seriously impressive villains. Fans would not say no to expanding the League's presence, but for now, it seems Deku has other villains to hunt on the big screen.

Currently, My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to debut in August overseas. No release window stateside has been announced for the anime's fourth movie. But if you want to catch up on the anime as a whole, you can binge My Hero Academia everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

