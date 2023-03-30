My Neighbor Totoro Play Announces Rerun After Record-Breaking Debut

If you missed My Neighbor Totoro on stage, listen up! It wasn't long ago The Royal Shakespeare Company teamed with Studio Ghibli to bring the beloved movie to the stage, and its debut broke all kinds of records in London. Now, new reports have confirmed Studio Ghibli is bringing the show back to life, and it will return to The Barbican Theater in England later this year.

The report comes from Variety as My Neighbor Totoro confirmed its rerun schedule after much pleading by fans. The production will return to London starting November 21, 2023 for those eager to attend. The show will run through March 2014, so you will have plenty of time to figure out travel plans.

As for My Neighbor Totoro itself, the production was a quick hit in England almost as soon as it was announced. After confirming the show in April 2022, the stage play broke Barbican records for selling the most number of tickets in one day of any other performance. My Neighbor Totoro was also nominated for 9 Olivier Awards which made it the most-nominated production of the year. Adapted by Tom Morton-Smith, My Neighbor Totoro earned rave reviews from start to finish, so fans who were unable to nab a ticket will get a second chance to see the show soon.

As for The Royal Shakespeare Company, the troupe is ready to revisit the Studio Ghibli production. Executive producer Griselda Yorke shared in a new statement, "The most extraordinary group of artists have come together from all over the world to adapt this iconic film for the stage, and I am delighted that the production will return to the Barbican in 2023. 'My Neighbor Totoro' is a story of imagination and courage that asks us to trust the youngest amongst us to see further than most of us dare to dream. With our return to the Barbican, many more audiences will be able to experience the joy of Totoro and we can't wait to welcome them."

If you are not familiar with My Neighbor Totoro period, you should know the film is one of anime's best. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the anime feature debuted in 1988. The fantastical tale has gone on to become one of anime's most popular films to date, and My Neighbor Totoro is often regarded as a staple of animation. So if you want to know more about the tale, you can read the official synopsis of My Neighbor Totoro below:

"When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus."

What do you make of this Studio Ghibli comeback? Will you try to check out this stage play? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.