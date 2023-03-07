Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 Line-Up Announced

Studio Ghibli has become legendary thanks to its beloved anime classics. With the production house continuing to release new movies to this day, Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 will see many of the studio's legendary films hitting theaters once again. Now, the event has given fans a breakdown of the movies that are set to return to the silver screen, including Spirited Away: Live on Stage, the live-action stage play for the one and only Ghibli film that won "Best Animated Picture" at the Academy Awards.

The line-up for this year's Studio Ghibli Fest includes:

My Neighbor Totoro – March 25th through March 29th

Spirited Away: Live on Stage – April 23rd through April 27th

Ponyo 15th Anniversary Special – May 7th, 8th, and 10th

Kiki's Delivery Service – June 11th, 12th, and 14th

Nausicaa of The Valley of The Wind – July 9th through July 11th

Castle in the Sky – July 10th and July 12th

Princess Mononoke – August 5th through August 9th

Porco Rosso – August 20th and 22nd

The Wind Rises 10th Anniversary Special – August 21st and 23rd

Howl's Moving Castle – September 23rd through September 27th

Spirited Away – October 28th through November 1st

Return to Studio Ghibli

GKids shared the information on the upcoming Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 via its Official Twitter Account, letting fans know which of Ghibli's top films will be making a comeback to the silver screen this year and how they can buy tickets:

#GhibliFest is back and bigger than ever! This year, we're bringing ALL TEN of Hayao Miyazaki's Ghibli films to theaters, along with the North American debut of SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage! ✨



💫 Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/2u3eOFqza2 pic.twitter.com/KoyyhVIL56 — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) February 28, 2023

Luckily for anime fans, Studio Ghibli Fest will run in theaters all over North America, with the festival being described as such on the official website:

"Studio Ghibli Fest is back and bigger than ever! From March to November, experience all ten of Hayao Miyazaki's iconic animated films made at Studio Ghibli in this first-ever nationwide retrospective.

Each film will have an exclusive selection from the documentary series 10 Years With Hayao Miyazaki so you can step behind the scenes with the animation master. New to this year is the first-ever North American screenings of SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage, featuring two separate full performances filmed during the production's acclaimed run in Tokyo last year."

What's your favorite Studio Ghibli movie to date? Which anime movie would you love to see return to theaters?