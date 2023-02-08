Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away Musical Is Heading to Theaters

If you are a fan of Studio Ghibli, it's time to listen up. It seems Spirited Away is heading to theaters like never before. After all, the movie was given a stage musical adaptation overseas recently, and a filmed version of the production is coming to U.S. theaters.

The news comes from GKIDS as the distributor just confirmed Spirited Away: Live on Stage is coming. The musical was filmed during a recent performance at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo. And if you hadn't heard, the production was given glowing reviews in part because of John Caird's direction.

According to the licensing details, GKIDS will be able to host two versions of the musical in theaters. One will star Kanna Hashimoto as Chihiro while Mone Kamishiraishi is in the other. The two were cast as rotating leads while the rest of the cast came on every night. This includes actress Mari Natsuki as Yubaba/Zeniba. The actress originally voiced the role in director Hayao Miyazaki's movie, so the homecoming will be lovely to watch in theaters.

"We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for Studio Ghibli fans in America to experience the stage production that wowed Japanese press and audiences last year," GKIDS' President David Jesteadt shared in a new statement. "This imaginative stage adaptation by the legendary John Caird, featuring two wonderful performances by lead actors Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, helps bring to life one of the greatest films of all time in a dazzling new way."

Currently, GKIDS plans on releasing this musical in theaters this spring. As for Studio Ghibli and its own slate, the production house is staying busy. Miyazaki is overseeing work on his next feature film, How Do You Live, which is slated to debut this July.

