My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Drops New Trailer and Poster

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routs Lead to Doom! has dropped a new trailer and poster for its upcoming second season! Announced to be in the works shortly after the first season of the series came to an end last Summer, My Next Life as a Villainess is already coming back for a second season one year after the first season's release. With a currently scheduled release as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule, the second season is one of the more enticing releases of the year considering how big of a hit its central protagonist was.

To celebrate its upcoming premiere this July, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! has dropped a new trailer and poster for the second season featuring some of the new faces that will be joining the massive extended roster for the series. It's currently unclear as to whether or not these new additions will also have romantic feelings for Catarina Claes, but that's part of the fun! You can check out the new trailer in the video above, and the new poster below:

The staff and cast is starting to be revealed for the new season as well as My Next Life as a Villainess has confirmed there will be largely a returning cast and staff for the new season. The biggest returns have been revealed with its new opening and ending themes as well. angela will be returning from the first season to perform the Season 2 opening, "Andante ni Koi o Shite!," and Shouta Aoi will be returning to perform the new ending theme, "give me ♡ me."

