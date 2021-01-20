My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Confirms Release Window with First Trailer

✖

My Next Life as a Villainess has confirmed its release window with the first trailer for Season 2! As one of the biggest debuts of last year, the anime adaptation for Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom confirmed a second season was in the works shortly after the first came to an end. The inaugural season of the anime series was one of the best received anime not only in the Spring 2020 season, but the entire year as a whole considering the stresses of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Although there had not been any updates for the new season since it was initially announced this Summer, fans got a big news drop when My Next Life as a Villainess confirmed Season 2 will be releasing some time this July. Although it has not confirmed exactly when in July the new episodes will premiere, the series has dropped its first trailer giving fans an idea of what to expect in the second season. Check it out below:

A staff or cast has yet to be formally announced for the second season of the series, but the cast and staff from the first season presumably will return for the next outing. As of what we can expect from the second season of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, the first trailer teases all kinds of shenanigans from Catarina Claes once more.

What did you think of My Next Life as a Villainess' first season? Are you excited from the new season this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!