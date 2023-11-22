Naruto Dominates Poll Ranking Anime's Best Marriages

When it comes to romance, anime has its fill. From rom-coms to shonen loves and beyond, the industry has more couples than fans could ever count. Of course, some of its ships are more popular than others, and that goes doubly for couples who manage to tie the knot. Now, a new anime poll is out ranking the industry's best marriages, and it seems Naruto has taken the top spot.

The information comes from Numan as the Japanese site polled users about anime's best married couples. After bringing in votes, the poll revealed its top ten picks, and Naruto's Sasuke x Sakura ship won first place.

In fact, Naruto showed up more than once on this list. The series took second place as well thanks to Naruto x Hinata. Only one other anime landed on this top ten list twice, and that is Bleach. So clearly, the shonen fandom doesn't mind a bit of romance.

From Bleach to Sword Art Online, this poll takes a number of popular conversations into account. So if you want to read through its top ten picks, you can read the full list below:

Sasuke x Sakura

Naruto x Hinata

Yoh x Anna

Loid x Yor

Ichigo x Orihime

Kiyoka x Mayo

Yusaku x Yukiko

Kirito x Asuna

Hohenheim x Trisha

Renji x Rukia



As you can see, this couple breakdown features some of the anime fandom's biggest ships. Naruto sparked shipping wars left and right in its heyday, after all. By the time Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was released, fans were eager to see how the story's romances would shake out. Other old-school series like Shaman King and Fullmetal Alchemist made the cut here as well, but some newer titles are also represented. Spy x Family and My Happy Marriage are seen on this list, so there is a good variety of ships here to stan.

What do you make of this latest anime ranking? Did the poll pick the right couples?