Naruto Hands Boruto an Important Uzumaki Jutsu

Naruto is currently working its way through the first major arc of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and the newest chapter of the sequel manga series has handed down a very important Uzumaki Family jutsu to Boruto Uzumaki! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has spent its first few chapters establishing how the Hidden Leaf Village has changed since Boruto was forced to leave it three years ago, and has already kicked off the first massive fights against Kawaki and Code. But while they were initially set up as the seeming antagonists for the new sequel, there have been some big new twists introduced already.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's newest chapter picks up from the fight between Boruto and Code, and immediately has introduced a massive new threat. But as Boruto continues to display the new abilities he's picked up during the time skip, the newest chapter of the series has also revealed he's learned a jutsu that his grandfather, Minato Namikaze, once used, the Flying Raijin Jutsu. Making Boruto more skilled than he ever was in the original series before training for the past three years.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Is Boruto's New Jutsu?

The previous chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex revealed some of the new abilities that Boruto had picked up while training in exile. This included a new Rasengan that has the power to be activated over a long duration, the use of toads, and now it's been revealed that he has the ability to use the Flying Raijin Jutsu to quickly teleport across long distances. Which he uses in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 to quickly catch up to where Code is hiding out with the Ten Tails in tow.

After teasing that Kashin Koji was somehow involved in the mix with a toad that had been helping Boruto in the previous chapters, it's confirmed in Chapter 4 that this is the case. It seems that Boruto has been learning how to use these jutsu thanks to Koji's ties to Jiraiya, and it's helped Boruto unlock some of the techniques that he likely would have learned from Naruto someday. But as he also reveals in the newest chapter, he's not really adept at using Flying Raijin Jutsu just yet.

How are you feeling about Boruto's new jutsu in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!