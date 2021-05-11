Naruto Fan Goes Viral After Making Asuma's Chakra Blade for Real

✖

One Naruto fan has gone viral for making Asuma Sarutobi's Chakra Blade for real! Masashi Kishimoto introduced fans to a wide world of shinobi with Naruto all those years ago, and with this world came all sorts of strange and fascinating abilities. An even cooler part of this franchise were all the weapons we'd see in action too like kunai, shuriken, and all sorts of pieces in any ninja's given repertoire. A couple of the characters even mixed the two worlds in cool ways like Asuma Sarutobi, whose main weapon of choice were a pair of blades he enhanced with chakra.

It made for quite a unique look and fighting style (on top of everything else that made Asuma so important) among the other shinobi in the Naruto series, and now one fan has brought them to life. Yellowgooseforge on Reddit has shared a video of them actually forging metal into the brass knuckle and dagger combination that Asuma wields in the series. Check out the video below:

Asuma might not physically be a part of the Naruto series' current story, but he's such an important figure that he's popped up a couple of times throughout the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel. Not only have we been able to get a better glance at how Asuma impacted Shikamaru's adult life, but a special arc of the sequel anime series even found a way to bring him back. During the Steam Ninja Scrolls arc (that followed Kakashi, Guy, and Asuma's daughter Mirai), we got to see more of Asuma's legacy in action.

This was our best look yet at his and Kurenai's daughter Mirai, and with this look we saw how she uses the same chakra blades as he once did. Now it's probably a lot more dangerous to wield them in the real world (especially for as sharp as this one looks), so only a master shinobi could probably use these without hurting themselves if they grabbed these blades in the wrong way.

But what do you think? What are some of your favorite weapons or jutsu seen in the Naruto series? Where does Asuma rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? What are your thoughts on the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!