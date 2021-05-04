Naruto Cosplayer Crushes Twitter with Madara Makeover

✖

When it comes to Naruto, the series has been going on long enough for whole families to be invested, and social media has given the fandom a place to congregate. From Reddit to TikTok and more, the Internet has helped Naruto reach new heights, and Twitter is one of the top platforms to embrace the series. One fan just did a wild Madara cosplay for users, and it might be one of the best ones ever done.

The whole thing came from Twitter user JalexRosa, a Brazilian cosplayer with a passion for editing. It was there the netizen gave fans a look at his Madara cosplay, and it is a true DIY masterpiece. And after some extensive edits, Jalex is about to take the Naruto look to new levels.

My Madara cosplay (now with audio lol) pic.twitter.com/d5gyU3CMXK — Jalex (@JalexRosa) January 14, 2021

As you can see above, the video begins with Jalex making some face markings with a sharpie before he puts together Madara's outfit with construction paper and tape. The reel goes on to show the original footage done by Jalex as he made jutsu hand signs before his camera. But once the raw footage was finished, the Naruto fan did some crazy editing to make his DIY cosplay come to life.

The finished video brings Madara to full life with VFX additions and more. Jalex is shown in a tailored outfit befitting of Madara, and he is even welding the Rinnegan. It finishes with Madara summon his own Susanoo, so we have to give props where they are due. This Naruto cosplay is sick, and it shows even the most outlandish Naruto fighters can be done in live-action.

If you want to see what kind of look Jalex does next, you can find the user on Twitter here. As for Naruto, you can find the entire anime online through streaming services like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and more.

