Naruto Short Nails Gaara's Live-Action Debut: Watch

If there is one thing anime hasn't nailed just yet, it is the art of live-action adaptations. It seems the majority of anime takes fail when they are translated to live-action, and this has become clear thanks to projects like Dragonball Evolution and Fullmetal Alchemist. Still, the demand is high for these adaptations, and a number of fans have taken it upon themselves to try out the challenge. And now, one cosplayer is going viral for their impressive take on Gaara of the Sand.

As you can see above, the piece comes from YouTube courtesy of Jalex Rosa. The fan, who has well over 1.5 million subscribers, decided to give Naruto another go behind the scenes. After going viral for his live-action take on Madara amongst others, Rosa felt Gaara needed a makeover, and their adaptation of the character is nothing short of cinematic.

After all, the video shows how Rosa took a simple cosplay and turned it into something worthy of the big screen. Serious hours were spent running the video through visual effects and editing software to make the end result, but it was worth it. After all, Rosa managed to bring the Kazekage to life as we saw him during the Fourth Great Ninja War. So if anyone says Naruto cannot be done well in live-action, just show them this clip to prove them wrong.

This latest video by Rosa is part of a series the cosplayer has been working on. They are determined to make a live-action Naruto trailer within 150 days, and their installments have all gone viral to date. And as Hollywood continues work on its live-action production of Naruto, maybe its creators should be taking note of what Rosa is doing here...!

What do you think about this fan's insane take on Naruto...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.