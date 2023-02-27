Naruto Celebrates 20th Anniversary With 'Will of Fire' Promo

Believe it or not, the Naruto anime is almost old enough to drink now. The series turned 20 years old in 2022, and those big celebrations are carrying through to the anime's next milestone. Now, the series is celebrating with a special promo that puts the Naruto manga in focus, and it showcases how each of our favorite heroes embodies the Will of Fire.

As you can see below, the fast-paced promo acts as a highlight reel for much of the series. From Team 7 to the previous Hokage and beyond, you can find just about every major hero in this reel. The PV shows how these ninjas redefine the Will of Fire as their generation fights for peace in a world filled with conflict. And of course, few if any bring the Will of Fire to life like Naruto.

NARUTO Special 'The Will of Fire' PV to commemorate the NARUTO TV Anime 20th Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/ynOxsvmk5d — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 27, 2023

The protagonist has been passionate about his nindo since he was a kid, and even after all these years, Naruto is as sure of himself as ever. Fans have watched the kid go from an overlooked pariah to a village savior and eventually the latest Hokage. It is impossible to deny just how strong Naruto has become since we met him, and we have his tenacity to thank.

With more than 20 years under its belt, the Naruto anime has come a long way, and the franchise is still moving forward. We are keeping track of the Hidden Leaf Village nowadays with Boruto as the Hokage's oldest kid is experiencing life on his own terms. The series' manga and anime have brought Naruto to a new generation. So even after a couple decades, it seems Naruto has the will to carry on for years to come. You can keep up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generation monthly as new chapters of the manga go live. And as always, Studio Pierrot's anime churns out new episodes weekly, and it recently kickstarted its long-awaited Code arc.

