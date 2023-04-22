Naruto Celebrates Boruto Chapter 80 With New Promo

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga might currently be in the midst of a massive hiatus before it returns with new chapters later this Fall, but a special promo has been released to help celebrate Boruto Chapter 80, the final chapter before this big break! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been taking some huge steps forward in terms of finally delivering on that initial timeskip tease that started out the sequel in the first place, and following the anime deciding to end after its Part 1 earlier this year, now the manga is taking its own break as it prepares for what's next.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has announced that, following the release of its newest chapter, the Boruto manga will be taking a hiatus for the next four months while the team behind the manga prepares for the next major phase of the story. It's looking increasingly likely that this will finally bring us to that highly anticipated timeskip, and now a special promo has been released by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to help celebrate everything goes down in this final chapter of the manga's own Part 1! Check it out below:

What's Next for Naruto After Boruto's Timeskip?

Boruto 80 comes to an end with the reveal that the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga will be returning with new material this September, and things are looking grim for Boruto Uzumaki himself. Following Kawaki and Eida working together, the Hidden Leaf Village now believes Kawaki to be Naruto Uzumaki's real son, and go as far as to thinking that Boruto has killed Naruto. This means Boruto is on the run, and will be leaving the Hidden Leaf Village without much choice.

But while Boruto is running out of options and others who he can rely on, he's far from giving up. Boruto will be using the time away from the Hidden Leaf Village to make himself stronger so that he can not only defeat Kawaki and Code, but somehow free himself from his Momoshiki Otsutsuki control. It's all easier said than done, so we'll see how much changes following the manga's several year time skip.

What are you hoping to see from Boruto's manga when it returns with new chapters this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!