Naruto Cliffhanger Finally Sets Up Boruto's Timeskip

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially announced that the manga will be going on a hiatus for four months as of the time of this writing, but the cliffhanger from the newest Boruto chapter has revealed why as the story has finally set the proper stage for the timeskip that fans have been waiting to see since the Naruto sequel teased it at the very beginning! The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime wrapped up its Part 1 of the run earlier this year as it quickly caught up to the manga, and now the manga has set the stage for the next half of the series to follow.

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Part 1 of the anime came to an end, fans took it as a hint that the manga story would start actually laying down the concrete foundation for the timeskip that had been teased since the opening of the series. As Eida and Kawaki changed the landscape of the Hidden Leaf Village for Boruto Uzumaki, the final moments from Boruto Chapter 80 have teased what Boruto will be doing leading into the manga's big return from hiatus later this Fall.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Boruto 80: How Does Naruto Set Up Its Next Timeskip?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 80 picks up shortly after Eida accidentally used her Ominscience ability to make Kawaki and Boruto switch places in people's mind. Kawaki then makes it seem like Boruto has killed Naruto (who is now Kawaki's father as people in the village perceive it, thanks to Eida's power), and he's officially become public enemy number one. But with Sarada escaping Eida's ability, she's able to ask her father Sasuke for help.

While Sasuke doesn't believe in Boruto, he believes in his daughter and decides to help Boruto escape from the Hidden Leaf Village. As Boruto 80 comes to an end, Eida goes to Boruto to apologize for how far things have gone, and has decided to help Boruto escape by not revealing his location until he decides to return to the village. It's here that Boruto decides to escape in order to get as strong as he can to officially take down Kawaki, Code, and save his mother and father.

But that will take place over a several year time skip that we'll see kick in when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations return with new chapters this September! What are you hoping to see from the Boruto timeskip? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!