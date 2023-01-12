Naruto Art Gives Sasuke Uchiha a Cyberpunk Makeover

Sasuke Uchiha has undergone some major changes in the history of the Naruto franchise, with the last member of the Uchiha Clan originally fighting for Konoha as a part of Team 7, leaving the Hidden Leaf in an effort to get revenge against his brother, and eventually starting a family with Sakura and working in the shadows for Konoha. Now, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine what the long-time supporting character of the Seventh Hokage might look like had he been introduced in a futuristic landscape.

In the latest storylines focusing on the land of the Hidden Leaf, Sasuke has continued his role as a mentor to Boruto and a father to Sarada, with the two continuing to protect Konoha as two of the three members of Team 7. Unfortunately, thanks to the battle against Jigen, Sasuke lost a major ace up his sleeve thanks to the loss of one of his eyes, taking away his ability to access the power known as the Rinnegan. Surprisingly enough, Sasuke didn't lose his eye thanks to the head of the kara Organization, but rather, due to Boruto himself, as the son of the Seventh Hokage lost control over his own body thanks to the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki.

Cyberpunk Uchiha

One Twitter Fan Artist shared an impressive new take on Sasuke Uchiha, using his Naruto: Shippuden look to give him a cybernetic aesthetic, the likes of which Sasuke has yet to receive as the ninja world hasn't ventured too deeply into futuristic technology that often in the history of the Shonen franchise:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has given the Hidden Leaf Village some unique new challenges to deal with in the pages of the Shonen's manga. Following the death of Jigen, his right-hand man Code was looking to put together a new iteration of the Kara Organization, recruiting two new allies in Eida and Daemon. Unfortunately for Code, the pair of young ninjas defected and joined up with the Hidden Leaf, which has caused some major headaches for Boruto and company in the process.

What do you think of this futuristic take on Sasuke Uchiha? Do you think he'll survive the continuing fight against the Kara Organization?