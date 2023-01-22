Naruto Just Proved Kawaki Can Be a Terrifying Villain

In the world of Naruto, few people have life harder than parents. It seems any kid in the series is fated for war or strife as the Konoha 11 learned years ago. Even in Boruto, the world's peace is only surface level, so it makes raising a good kid hard. Naruto and Hinata have found that out with their own brood, and now their adopted son just showed how even the nicest parents can bring around a devastating child.

The whole thing went live this month when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations dropped its new chapter. Fans watched as Kawaki went off the deep end, and he did so because of his brother. Boruto's tie to Momoshiki has shaken Kawaki to his cour, and it forces him to take some rather extreme actions.

Kawaki deserves a slap for this. I don't want to hear anything else. He was in the wrong for this, saying this infront of a mother. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/5aJKIldG7R — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 19, 2023

With his own selfish goal in mind, Kawaki takes after every good villain when he meets with Naruto at his adopted dad's home. The Hokage is happy to see Kawaki, but things take a turn before long. The boy tells Naruto and Hinata that his greatest regret is not having killed Boruto when he had the chance.

"Do you know what my first thought was when I found out Boruto was alive," Kawaki asks. "That's I'd failed to take him down."

The tense moment leaves Naruto shocked, and Hinata takes that emotion a step further by attacking Kawaki. She slaps the boy across the face, and he admits he deserves as much. Kawaki acknowledges his goal to kill Boruto is selfish, and it will cause the Uzumaki family immense pain. But in the end, Kawaki is convinced his brother's death will save the Hokage's life and eradicate the Otsutsuki from the world.

After years of waiting, Kawaki has taken his first step into villain hood, and it is hard to watch in all honesty. The boy has been through the wringer, and his attachment to Naruto (in all its toxicity) is driving him forward. But when the rest of the Hidden Leaf learns what Kawaki has done, well – we're certain our heroes will have words.

What do you make of Naruto's turnaround with Kawaki? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.