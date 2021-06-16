Naruto Debuts an Original Fight as Konohamaru Takes on Jigen

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently shown the terrifying power of Jigen, the Kara Organization's leader, descend upon the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, proving to be the biggest threat that Naruto and his fellow ninjas have ever faced, but the anime has managed to pit him against an opponent that he hadn't faced in the manga in Konohamaru. While Konohamaru definitely isn't on the same power level as the likes of Naruto or Sasuke, he is able to at least stall Jigen for a little bit of time, though the ultimate outcome definitely isn't a surprise for viewers.

With Jigen appearing in the borders of Konoha, he immediately is brought forth thanks to Kawaki unleashing the power of Karma once again, proving his threat level by stabbing the Seventh Hokage with a number of spears that drain his chakra. Revealing that he was simply sending his "inner circle" within the Kara Organization after Kawaki simply to test their loyalty, Kawaki offers to give himself up to stop the attack, but Sasuke is able to make a last-minute arrival, setting the stage for one of the biggest battles of the series to date as the head of the Kara Organization stares down the two most powerful ninjas of the Hidden Leaf.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 was able to capture the short but tense, battle that took place between Jigen and Konohamaru, with the rogue ninja toying with the Jonin of the Hidden Leaf and proving that his power was definitely earned as the leader of the Kara Organization:

Konohamaru vs Jigen is a fight I never thought I’d see but here we are😅. Our boy did us proud, we’ll get him next time Konohamaru. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/HYsXfNEGic — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 13, 2021

As fans of the manga know, things have changed astronomically when it comes to the threats that are currently facing Konoha since this battle took place in the printed edition of the Shonen franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto. Jigen specifically finds himself in quite a different situation in the latest entries of the manga, but there are definitely some dangerous waters that the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf have to wade through before reaching the latest battles of the manga.

What did you think of this new battle taking place within the Hidden Leaf Village? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.