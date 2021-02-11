Boruto Promo Teases the Hero's Connection to Kawaki

✖

The Vessel Arc has been giving fans the long-awaited adaptation of one of the biggest arcs told in the manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, introducing new members of the Kara Organization as well as the enigmatic young ninja known as Kawaki, and a preview for an upcoming episode reveals that the latter has a surprising connection to Team 7. While fans who have been following the manga know a lot about Kawaki and how he ties into the son of Naruto within the Hidden Leaf Village, the seeds are currently being sown for some big reveals.

Currently, Team 7 is struggling to fight against the Hidden Mist Village warrior Ao, one of the most well-known ninjas that participated in the Fourth Ninja World War who didn't happen to live within the borders of Konoha. With the former ally turning his back on the ninja world thanks to the Kara Organization giving him a reason to live, as well as some insane power-ups thanks in part to the technology that has been strapped to his being, it's clear that the band of nefarious ninjas led by Jigen have several plans for the ninja world and Kawaki seems to be a big part of those.

A promo for Episode 189 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed hints at a big connection between Kawaki of the Kara Organization and the son of the Seventh Hokage, leaving anime fans wondering just what mysteries lie in wait when it comes to this new foe:

"The battle between Kawaki, "The Vessel" and Garou, an "outer" of Kara, who's trying to bring Kawaki back has begun. Boruto and the rest are only spectators in the battle, which is between Garou, who has scientific ninja tools all over his body, and Kawaki, who uses his arms which he can alter into various shapes. As the fierce battle continues, Kawaki, who is exhausted begins to get overpowered and gets captured. However, at that point, something happens to Kawaki's body. As if by a resonance, something also happens to Boruto's body as well."

With the anime working to adapt storylines from the manga after presenting scores of "original" episodes, there are plenty of arcs left to bring to the table that will definitely put Team 7 through the wringer.

What do you think of the Vessel Arc so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Via Abdul_S17