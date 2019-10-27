Boruto Finally Learns of Sasuke’s Big Secret in Latest Episode

If there is one thing Boruto Uzumaki knows, it is that Sasuke is his absolute role model. After the boy met his father’s best friend, Boruto knew he wanted to become a ninja like Sasuke, but he knows very little about the Uchiha overall. In fact, most of the new generation hasn’t a clue about the ninja and all the secrets he hides. And thanks to a recent episode, Boruto was faced with the reality of one such secret.

This weekend, fans were treated to a new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It was there fans met Boruto as he got accustomed to the Hidden Leaf of yesteryear, but he never met a young Sasuke. Before long, it seems Boruto learned why Sasuke was not around, and he chose to confront his teacher about his suspicions.

“What were you doing during this time, Sasuke,” Boruto asked an obviously uncomfortable Sasuke.

“I asked Dad and the others about you, but they all said you were away. Granny Tsunade mention it too, a genin who had left the village. It was you, wasn’t it?”

Speaking about his decision to leave, Sasuke simply said he saw no other choice but to train elsewhere. Unlike Naruto, Boruto was willing to accept the fact quietly, but he wanted to hear more of Sasuke’s side. Unfortunately, the Uchiha clammed up about his shameful past which left Boruto with more questions than ever. Now, fans are looking forward to Boruto learning more about Sasuke’s rogue years and how his rivalry with Naruto turned into something rather dangerous.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.