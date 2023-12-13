Naruto to Release a Replica of Sakura's Wedding Ring

When it comes to Naruto, there is no romance more talked about than Sasuke x Sakura. The two characters have been at the forefront of Naruto since the start, and the Team 7 couple has grown bounds since we met them. From immature pre-teens to driven adults, we've seen it all including their romance. Now, Naruto fans can embrace the ship in a new way as the anime is releasing a replica of Sakura's wedding ring.

Yes, you read that right! Sasuke gifted Sakura a special weeding years some years after they wed. Now, Harajuku Venue is teaming with Studio Pierrot's web store to bring the ring to life.

As you can see above, the wedding ring replica is incredibly sleek. The simple piece features a single cut ruby, and it is wrapped with sterling silver. Right now, the ring is available for pre-order at under $120 USD. It is definitely a subtle nod to the Naruto fandom, and you can easily wear this ring on any finger to make a fashion statement.

Of course, we know Sakura wears the ring to signify her marriage. When she got married to Sasuke, their whirlwind romance existed little beyond paper, but Sasuke grew somewhat insecure about their bond. When the pair were sent on a mission to save Naruto from an illness, it was there Sasuke learned about the tradition of wedding rings outside of the Fire Nation. During that time, Sasuke decided to create a wedding ring for Sakura using his own chakra. The token was meant to show his devotion to his longtime love. And now, fans can take a part of that love home by buying a replica of Sakura's ring.

What do you think about this latest Naruto replica? Is this the wedding ring of your dream? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!