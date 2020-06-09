Naruto Cosplay Unleashes The Fury Of Neji

✖

One of the most powerful ninja clans within the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha was easily the Hyuga Clan, with Neji and his cousin Hinata showing off the power of the Byakugan during the Naruto franchise, and one fan has decided to put together an amazing cosplay that brings the deceased ninja back to life. Using the Byakugan to defeat a series of opponents, Neji's outlook on life changed following his defeat at the hands of Naruto which unfortunately led to him sacrificing himself in the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden in order to save the life of the future Hokage.

Neji might have died in the struggle against the Akatsuki in the members of Obito and Madara Uchiha, but his legacy lives on through Hinata and her son and daughter with Naruto in Boruto and Himawari. While the son of Naruto and Hinata has yet to exhibit the ability to access the Byakugan, Himawari appears to be a natural when it comes to the power that allows a ninja to strike vital pressure points within an opponent.

Instagram Cosplayer Gaioz managed to incorporate some amazing photoshop skills to add the energy that Neji would summon as a part of his Byakugan, making him for one of the deadliest ninja within the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha:

While Neji is still deceased, he recently returned via some ingenious use of time travel that allowed Boruto to meet his relative in the past of the Hidden Leaf Village! Though Neji never learned Boruto's true identity during their encounter, he was able to give the son of Naruto some much needed advice when it came to his upcoming battles and life in general!

What do you think of this dazzling cosplay that brings the Byakugan user back to the land of the living? Do you think we'll see a resurrection of the Hidden Leaf ninja in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

