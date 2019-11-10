Naruto Shares Emotional Neji, Boruto Scene

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ time travel arc has reached a new phase as Boruto has spent more time with the younger version of his father. But in this time, Boruto has also seen a much different side to the stable father that he’s come to know. After seeing just how wild and uncontrolled Naruto used to be when the Nine-Tails chakra took over, he’s been shaken when interacting with the young ninja as he really doesn’t know how to get close to him anymore. But when they now have to train together, Boruto seeks advice from a surprising source.

Episode 132 of the series features the return of Neji to the series in a much fuller capacity than his previous cameo along with the rest of the Konoha 11. When Boruto bumps into him, Neji’s actually the one that’s able to talk him out of his funk and gives him an all new perspective on Naruto.

Boruto sees the younger version of his mother training with Neji, and soon the two talk. Boruto’s worried that he hasn’t been able to sync with Naruto’s chakra for their training, and Neji wonders if it’s because he’s pitying him. Naruto’s Nine-Tails chakra has isolated himself from others, but Neji knows first hand how much Naruto is willing to fight his hardest in spite of what others think of him.

Surprisingly opening up to Boruto because he’s reminded so much of Naruto, Neji talks about when he and Naruto fought during the Chunin Exams. Neji reveals how Naruto taught him that no one’s fate is set in stone, and how he used to curse the fact that he wasn’t born into the main Hyuga family. But after the fight with Naruto, he saw how Naruto was bearing an even worse curse and still fighting forward. So this inspired Neji in turn.

With this pep talk from Neji, now Boruto has the drive to train together with Naruto as he begins to see the younger version of his father in a new way. We were hoping that the time travel arc of the series would be open to major moments with fan favorite characters no longer in the series, and the latest episode definitely fulfills this to great extent as Boruto finally gets a good talk with the uncle he never got to meet.

