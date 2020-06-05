Naruto Announces Adorable Neji Hyuga Nendoroid

✖

Good Smile Company's Nendoroid figures are some of the most popular collectibles in all anime merchandise, and now a new character from Naruto Shippuden has joined the collection! Good Smile Company has released several Nendoroid figures based on Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and more, and have spent the last few years making their way through some of the most requested side characters in the series too. Neji Hyuga is indeed one of the most requested, especially given his final fate in the series as well. But now he'll be immortalized in a new way!

The Neji Hyuga Nendoroid is based off of his Jonin look following that first time skip, and is currently aiming for a release this December. It includes a couple of shiftable face plates and attachments, and even has a fun version of Neji's Eight Trigrams technique. If you want to find out more about the upcoming Neji Hyuga Nendoroid, you can find more information here.

Good Smile Company officially describes Neji Hyuga's Nendoroid release as such, "From the popular anime series "Naruto Shippuden" comes a fully articulated Nendoroid action figure of Neji Hyuga! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a combat expression from when he activates his Byakugan and a composed smiling expression."

Continuing further the description reads, "An 8 Trigrams sheet that can be placed on the stand base and a Eight Trigrams Sixty-Four Palms effect part are included. Enjoy combining his parts to create all kinds of poses from the series! Be sure to display him with Nendoroid Hinata Hyuga (sold separately) and other Nendoroids from the Naruto Shippuden Nendoroid series!"

The Nendoroids are some of the most sought after collectibles in the fandom, so you'll want to act fast in order to nab one for your own if you're interested. Are you excited for Neji Hyuga's Nendoroid debut? What are some of your favorite Nendoroid figures in the Naruto line overall? Which characters are you hoping join the collection next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

