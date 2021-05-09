Boruto Shows Off Delta's Terrifying Body Modifications

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed the terrifying modifications Delta made to her body with the newest episode of the series! When Kawaki was first revealed as the mysterious Vessel the Kara group was chasing after, one of the more intriguing elements of his first real fight was seeing the kind of abilities he had at his disposal. It was revealed that his body was modified through scientific ninja tools, and the newest episode of the series confirmed that Kawaki is not the only one whose body has been altered with this technology.

The previous episode of the series saw Delta officially making her move, and while we have seen her fellow Kara colleague Kashin Koji use jutsu in battle (though his raises a lot of questions) Delta was revealed to have made technological upgrades to her body. With the newest episode finally bringing her into a fight to show what she can really do, Delta's full body modifications were revealed to a terrifying degree.

Delta’s destructive beams were 10/10 everytime, love the way they look. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/Vp5X4eHHSa — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 9, 2021

While the previous episode revealed that Delta could see through a drone launched out of her back, and had legs that she could use as jet rockets to fly around, her fight with Naruto in Episode 198 of the series revealed much more that she had in store. This fight showed that her legs could stretch out and retract much like Kawaki's arms could do, and she even manages to land a direct hit on Naruto.

Her legs are trouble, but the real danger is in her eyes. It's confirmed here that her eyes are actually ninja tools as well. On top of sharing a point of view with her drone flying overhead, Delta's eyes are revealed to be capable of absorbing and releasing jutsu as she does with both Naruto and Boruto's Rasengan. Taking it one step further is a destructive ray that she shoots out of her eyes.

These beams are so powerful that it destroys elements on an atomic level, and Kawaki reveals that even his and Naruto's fast healing bodies could not counter it. It's something we see later when Kawaki takes one of these blasts head on. As the fight with Delta continues, it's likely we'll see even more of these tech tricks up her sleeve. But what did you think of Delta's body modifications? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!