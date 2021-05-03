Boruto Pushes Delta Into Action and Into the Hidden Leaf

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations pushed Delta into action with a Hidden Leaf invasion with the newest episode of the series! The anime is continuing with its big arc focusing all on Kawaki, and it's seen Kawaki become a member of the Uzumaki household. Naruto is keeping a close eye on Kawaki while waiting on the Kara organization to make their move, and the newest episode of the series revealed that Naruto won't be having to wait much longer before this happens. With Kashin Koji and Delta keeping an eye on the village, the newest episode saw Delta spring into action.

Kashin Koji was able to sneak in through the Hidden Leaf's psychic monitoring in a mysterious way and left Delta on the outside. Enraged and tired of waiting without any updates from Koji (who had been spying on Kawaki and the Uzumaki family through the use of a toad jutsu), Episode 197 saw Delta finally making her moe and making her way into the Hidden Leaf Village.

While we have seen some curious techniques from Kashin Koji that teased Kara was a lot more dangerous than we first realized, seeing Delta make her move helped to emphasize just how little we really know about what the Kara group is capable of. With just her invading the Hidden Leaf Village, we've seen that she has a modified body just like Kawaki.

Hers is a bit different, however, as she has a drone that was launched out of her back to pinpoint exactly where Kawaki actually was. It's a wonder why she didn't use this before making her move, but it's likely tied into her chakra in some way. Not only that, but her legs were revealed to be rocket powered as she zooms straight for Naruto and the others towards the end of the episode.

The episode then ends on a major cliffhanger as Delta lands right in front of Naruto (who told Ino and the others that he would be dealing with this fight himself in order to limit casualties), so now we'll soon see how Naruto stacks up to one of Kara's dangerous members!