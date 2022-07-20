Naruto: New Boruto Arc Debuts Designs for Himawari and More

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting up for the anime's next major arc, and with it has debuted some new designs for Himawari, Kawaki, and more! The anime series has been working with original stories and arcs since the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki came to an end, and it's going to be a while longer before the manga can fully flesh out what is supposed to come right after this fight. That means it's now time for the anime team to take chances and experiment with the anime's story, and the next arc teases some shake ups to the status quo.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed that the next major arc coming to the anime is titled "Kawaki/Himawari Ninja School Edition" and as the title suggests, it's going to be focused on both Kawaki and Himawari as the two of them are starting their shinobi journeys together. This new arc will be making some big choices for Himawari as she never really went to ninja school in the manga series (the same for Kawaki too), and with this new anime arc comes new designs for the duo that showcase how much is changing as they grow up and head to school. Check them out below:

This new Kawaki and Himawari focused arc will also be introducing a new trio of characters to the anime who will likely also be part of Himawari's new ninja school team. These new characters have been cast and detailed as well with Takuto Yoshinaga joining the anime as Eiki Fuma, Inori Minase as Kae Yukiwari, and Rina Hidaka as Osuka Kamakura. This new arc has been teased to kick off in the anime's episodes some time this August, but it has yet to be fully revealed just what kind of new story this original arc will cover for the main duo at the center of it all.

With the manga continuing to work its way through its follow up arc to the Otsutsuki saga, it's likely going to be a long while before the anime even gets to this point. So these original arcs will be sticking around, and hopefully will be providing some new perspectives on characters that don't get as much focus in the manga. How do you like Himawari and Kawaki's new designs for the anime so far? What are you hoping to see from their new arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!