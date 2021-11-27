Naruto Reveals New Details About Code’s Favorite Technique

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed new details about Code’s favorite technique with the newest chapter of the series! The manga release is now in the midst of its Code focused arc, and Code’s plan for Boruto and Kawaki is starting to take shape as the final remnant of Kara has finally made his move with the recent chapters of the series. With Code taking the center stage of the newest arc as the manga’s new main foe, fans have learned more than ever what this Kara member had been hiding all this time.

Previous chapters have not only revealed the extent of his abilities granted by his specific form of Karma, and revealed the Claw Marks technique that allow him to teleport between points. As Boruto and Kawaki begin a new brotherly tag team to take down the Kara threat, fans are let in on even more details about Code’s techniques as Kawaki had been watching Code for a long time. If there’s anyone who knows the better extent and weaknesses of Code’s abilities, it’s going to be Kawaki.

Chapter 64 of the series picks up from the previous cliffhanger that saw Boruto unleash his full Karma power, but unlike before, he is now able to keep control over himself while Momoshiki is seemingly held at bay within his mind. This means Boruto is able to fight on the same level of power as Code, and thus has Code on the back foot as the Kara member is overwhelmed by Boruto’s ninja technique. But with Boruto’s return to Karma’s use, we also learn a very important detail about Code’s claw marks, they’re a physical object that can’t be absorbed.

Karma can absorb chakra based techniques, but when Boruto tries to use it on the Claw Marks he can’t absorb. Kawaki then confirms that while the marks are a physical embodiment of chakra, there’s bits of iron from Code’s blood mixed into each and therefore they can’t be absorbed by Karma. Which means it could be a very potent technique to use against someone like Boruto, or at worst an Otsutsuki, and thus makes Code all that much more dangerous.

