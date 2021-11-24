Naruto Upgrades Boruto and Kawaki’s Tag Team

While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ anime is currently focusing on Team 7 attempting to take the next step in their progression within the Chunin Exams, the manga is continuing to examine the fallout with the battle against Jigen as a new Kara Organization has formed. With the student of Jigen, Code, seeking revenge, Boruto and Kawaki have formed a killer tag-team in order to protect both themselves and the Hidden Leaf Village, with the duo revealing some new tricks in their life-or-death fight against the young villain.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ manga, Chapter 64, turn back now as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Following the fight against Jigen, Kawaki no longer has the ability to rely on Karma, with his status as a Vessel being eradicated alongside the head of Kara. Though Kawaki might be far weaker than he once was, Boruto is picking up the slack as it seems that he can now control the power of the Karma inside of himself without the Otsutsuki member, Momoshiki making his presence known. As Code and Eida theorize, it seems that Amado might have a hand in this new ability:

“I wonder if it’s an effect of Amado’s meds? I can’t tell exactly what’s going on inside Boruto’s body, but, at the very least, it seems he’s now able to channel Momoshiki’s power without his mind getting taken over,”

Needless to say, this is a giant boon for both Boruto and Konoha as a whole, as with the Nine-Tailed Fox now out of commission, the Hidden Leaf Village needs all the help it can get. Though Kawaki might no longer have his ace in the hole, he still has mastered the ability to use the Shadow Clone Jutsu, making the tag-team of Konoha a worthy set of opponents for Code.

Unfortunately for the pair, it seems that Amado’s meds aren’t foolproof, as the final page sees the son of the Seventh Hokage falling to the ground and clutching his chest at the worst possible time.

What did you think of the tag-team effort of Boruto and Kawaki?