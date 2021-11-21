Naruto Reveals Boruto’s New Control Over Karma

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed Boruto Uzumaki’s new level of control with Karma in the newest chapter of the series! Now that the manga has kicked off the initial fight of its next big arc following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, fans are starting to see what the last remnant of Kara, Code, can really do. The previous chapter revealed just how much stronger his Karma power had made him, and Boruto had no choice but to activate his own as the previous chapter came to an end and his brother Kawaki was in serious danger.

The previous chapter had revealed how different Code’s use of Karma was from Boruto and Kawaki, and how much it’s made him stronger. Boruto needed to unleash his own Karma power in order to even stand a chance, but there’s always the risk that Momoshiki will take over his body again. The newest chapter provides some hope in that regard, however, as it reveals that Boruto now has a new level of control over the Karma mark thanks to the experimental drug he had gotten from Amado.

Chapter 64 of the series picks up right after Boruto activates his Karma, and Kawaki is immediately worried that Momoshiki had woken back up at such a bad time for them. Code thinks Momoshiki’s consciousness has taken over as well, so it surprises both he and Kawaki when Boruto tells Kawaki to stand back. Boruto’s even able to use his Shadow Clone Jutsu and Kawaki remarks that his new level of Karma seems much stronger than before. But none of them know how Boruto is able to keep his mind intact.

Boruto figures it’s an effect of Amado’s drug, so it seems to be working as much as Amado had promised. But at the same time, he did say it was experimental and very dangerous. He had no idea what it would do to Boruto’s body, and while it has granted him a higher level of control with Karma, those drugs also have damaged Boruto’s body as teased by the final moments of the chapter.

