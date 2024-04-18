Naruto Cliffhanger Confirms Kurama's Comeback

Naruto is back, and this month, the series has posted a truly insane chapter. The team at V-Jump went live with a new issue, and it was there Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter nine surfaced. Of course, fans were quick to pick up the chapter given the manga's big cliffhanger with Himawari. And now, it seems like Naruto's daughter has far more plot relevance than we could have seen coming. So of course, be warned! There are spoilers for the Boruto manga below!

If you are up to date on all things Naruto, you will know its sequel has put the 7th Hokage in time out. Naruto is sealed in an alternate dimension with Hinata, free from the chaos going on in the Hidden Leaf. Boruto has been turned into a villain after Kawaki used Eida's power to make everyone believe Naruto's son was a criminal from birth. With Kawaki enjoying his new identity as the Hokage's actual son, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex began after a long time skip, and it has unleashed the Ten-Tailed Beasts.

The beast's clones are on the hunt, and two came to the Hidden Leaf looking for Naruto and the Nine-Tailed Fox. They traced the bijuu to Himawari of all people, and yes – it seems the theories were spot on. Somehow, the Nine-Tailed Fox resides within Himawari, and he looks different from when we last saw him.

After all, in the first half of Boruto, the manga saw Naruto and Kurama split up. The Nine-Tailed Fox sacrificed his power to help Naruto take down another Otsutsuki. The moment left Naruto without his bijuu, and many fans wondered whether Kurama was dead-dead or simply free to reincarnate. Now, we have an answer, and it seems Kurama somehow attached his dying chakra to Himawari.

We have no idea how this latch happened, but Naruto fans can rest easy knowing Kurama is okay. The Nine-Tailed Fox may have started off as an enemy, but Naruto did not keep the beast caged for long. By the end of the original series, Naruto and Kurama forged a friendship that few jinchuuriki could ever imagine having. But of course, nothing is ever impossible when it comes to Naruto Uzumaki!

What do you think about this Boruto cliffhanger? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!