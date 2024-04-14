Naruto Creator Announces Rare Public Appearance

The creator of Naruto is no stranger to fame. While Masashi Kishimoto isn't one to bask in the limelight, his name is known the world over. From public appearances to publisher notes, Naruto fans are always excited to hear from Kishimoto. And now, we have learned the artist is planning a rare convention appearance this year.

The information comes from Kana, a popular manga publisher in France. The company announced it is bringing Kishimoto to France this August along with Mikio Ikemoto. So if you have ever wanted to hear from Kishimoto in person, this event may do the trick.

According to Kana, Kishimoto and Ikemoto will be in France for the first time this August. "We're not done! We have the immense honor of announcing that Kishimoto and Ikemoto will be in France this year for the very first time," the publisher shared. The duo will be in the country between August 24 – 25.

As you can imagine, fans of Naruto are eager to hear from Kishimoto himself. The artist is just 49 years old and already stands as one of manga's preeminent creators. In 1999, Kishimoto brought Naruto to life after mocking up early drafts with Shueisha. Once Team 7 made its debut, the ninja series caught on quickly, and Naruto went on to become an industry superstar by the time its anime launch at Studio Pierrot.

These days, Kishimoto stays busy with Naruto as he oversees the story of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The manga is published mostly by V-Jump with Ukyo Kodachi and Ikemoto on hand. If you are not familiar with Naruto, the hit series is easier to binge now than ever. You can find the original run of Naruto streaming everywhere from Netflix to Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Naruto below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

