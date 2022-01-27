Naruto Just Revealed One of Its Hero’s Nasty Similarities with Jigen

Kawaki is arguably one of the biggest characters of the sequel series created by Masashi Kishimoto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with many fans believing that the former Vessel might be taking the reins as the series protagonist. With the latest casualty being the biggest of the Shonen series to date, it seems that with a hero falling, a villain might rise as the manga is planting some terrifying seeds for the future of the Hidden Leaf Village and its battle against the Kara Organization and its new leader, Code.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 66, you might want to steer clear of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Jigen had died thanks to his battle with the heavy hitters of Konoha, including Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki, it seemed as though the former Vessel had lost a major ace up his sleeve in that it seemed as though he could never access the energy known as Karma. With the latest chapter, Kawaki has once again been able to access the energy, while seemingly also using some abilities that were previously only shown off by Jigen.

The techniques known as Daikokuten and Sukunahikona were originally used by Jigen, which let the head of the Kara Organization shrink objects as well as unleash objects from different dimensions such as chakra stealing spears and giant blocks that could drop from the sky to inflict serious damage on targets. Kawaki shocked those around him, Code included, when he began using these powers, with the new head of the Kara Organization believing that the scientist Amado might be setting the stage for Isshiki’s return.

While we didn’t see Jigen actually emerge from Kawaki’s body, as Momoshiki has with Boruto, the newest member of the Uzumaki Clan certainly wasn’t scared to exhibit some of his ruthlessness, seemingly killing Naruto’s son in the final moments of the latest entry of the Shonen series. While it might be some time before we see this scene play out in the anime proper, it’s clear that this latest battle is set to have major implications on the ninja world.

Do you think it’s only a matter of time before Jigen returns using the body of Kawaki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.